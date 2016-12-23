6-9am: Mel Fisher
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
12pm – Live Lunch Holiday Show with Dave Moisan
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm– Friday Ride Home – Christmas Cocktail Hour featuring vintage holiday music ring-a-ling ring-a-ling.
6-8pm: World Café With David Dye
On this special holiday edition of World Cafe, The Oh Hellos share songs from their Family Christmas Album. Plus, we revisit a 2015 session with Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings, performing music from It’s a Holiday Soul Party.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between. Tonight, Matt sprinkles in some holiday music on this edition of the Sound Clash with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.