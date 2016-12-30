6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Small Time Napoleon

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4-6pm– Friday Ride Home – In Memoriam – a special tribute to musicians and related artists we lost in 2016.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

On this special edition of the World Cafe, David Dye and Talia Schlanger spin some of their favorite music released this year. Plus, we’ll hear some of 2016’s best live performances on the show.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.