Listen for special holiday programs from Little Steven, Sound Opinions, your favorite WFPK hosts and more! And tune in New Year’s Eve day for our “Top 100 Albums” of 2016 Countdown followed by our New Year’s Eve broadcast from Headliners! Full details below!

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

–e-TOWN HOLIDAY SPECIAL (8-9pm)

eTown digs into the archives to pull out an assortment of some of the best holiday performances that have occurred on the eTown stage over their 25-year history.



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

–SIR MICROCOSM HOLIDAY SPECIAL (8-9pm)

Jim James and Dave Givan take you on a holiday trip through time and space…



THURSDAY, DEC. 22

–SOUND OPINIONS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR (8-9pm)

Jim and Greg welcome back their favorite bearer of holiday music cheer, collector Andy Cirzan.



FRIDAY, DEC. 23

–LIVE LUNCH CHRISTMAS (Noon-1pm)

Listen for a special set from Dave Moisan and his band.

–FRIDAY RIDE HOME (5-6pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Hour with vintage Christmas songs!

–WORLD CAFÉ CHRISTMAS (6-8pm)

On this special holiday edition of World Cafe, The Oh Hellos share songs from their Family Christmas Album. Plus, we revisit a 2015 session with Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings, performing music from It’s a Holiday Soul Party.

–A SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS WITH MATT ANTHONY (8-midnight)

Matt sprinkles in some holiday music on this edition of the Sound Clash with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

–CHRISTMAS EVE MORNING W/Mark Murdock (9am-noon)

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED (Noon-4pm)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!



— RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke Meyer (4-7pm)

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–LITTLE STEVENS UNDERGROUND GARAGE CHRISTMAS (7-9pm)

It’s our favorite time of year in the Underground Garage. It’s time for our annual Christmas A Go-Go show, the wildest Christmas party in town, baby.

–BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS (10pm-12am)

Holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS WITH WOODROW ON THE RADIO! (12-6AM)

From Otis Redding to Bob Wills, Woody will be spinning the Christmas platters that matter!

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

–A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS (8am-3pm)

Join WFPK jazz hosts Danny O’Bryan, John LaBarbera, Dick Sisto and Matt Anthony for holiday jazz greats old, new and in-between!

–WORLD FORCE REGGAE CHRISTMAS (3-5pm)

Christmas edition with Ibuka and Benny!

— ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY WITH MICHAEL YOUNG (5 – 8pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

— SUNDAY NIGHT BLUEGRASS WITH Bob Mitchell (8-11pm)

Bob sits in for Berk to host A Bluegrass Christmas Special!

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

–TOP 100 ALBUMS OF 2016 (9am-4pm)

WFPK music hosts spend the day counting down WFPK’s favorite albums of the year as voted by you!

–LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (7-9pm)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

–WFPK NEW YEAR’S SURF PARTY (9pm – 1am)

DJs Woodrow On The Radio and Matt Anthony live from Headliners with Jaxon Lee Swain taking the stage at 10:30 for a live set on the radio to ring in the New Year! You can attend this event…more info here.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

–THE INNER EAR (11am-noon)

Dick Sisto reveals his top jazz albums of 2016!

–ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (5pm-8pm)

Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2016!

–HANK WILLIAMS, SR. SPECIAL (8– 11pm)

New Year’s tradition honoring the great Hank Williams, Sr. with rare recordings, interviews, and the expertise of Mr. Berk Bryant on the day Hank died.

