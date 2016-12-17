Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Just in time for the holidays, Louisville artist, and longtime WFPK favorite, Dave Moisan joins us this week for a very special Christmas Live Lunch. Dave will be sharing some of his favorite holiday classics in addition to a few of his amazing original tunes. You’ve seen him recently as a contestant on NBC’s The Voice, and you won’t want to miss this performance. It’s sure to brighten your holiday season!

For more information: Official Site Facebook Twitter Instagram

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.