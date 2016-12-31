6-8am: American Routes With Nick Spitzer

Bob Dylan’s Back Pages

Bob Dylan’s songs are part of American consciousness, with sources and symbols drawing from old-time country and folk, blues and ballads, ancient and modern poetry, the beauties and absurdities of life, love and loss. His contributions to the big river of songs have grown and been recognized worldwide. The young man from Hibbing, Minnesota, is now an elder… a Nobel Laureate; but his listeners didn’t need that or any such weather vane to prize Bob Dylan. It was, and is, always in his words and voice, music and memory where fans and friends found inspiration. Bob’s songs ask questions and seek action. They remain timely in this dark season with a New Year ahead. We hear Dylan’s early, classic, rare and more recent recordings along with comments from Joan Baez and filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (Don’t Look Back). Also Dylan’s music as played by the Byrds and the Band, Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone, Doug Sahm and Sandy Denny. We hope you enjoy listening to this program as much as we did making it.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

–TOP 100 ALBUMS OF 2016 (9am-4pm)

WFPK music hosts spend the day counting down WFPK’s favorite albums of the year as voted by you!

— RELICS W/Duke Meyer (4-7pm)

– LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (7-9pm)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year, including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

– WFPK NEW YEAR’S SURF PARTY (9pm – 1am)

DJs Woodrow On The Radio and Matt Anthony live from Headliners with Jaxon Lee Swain taking the stage at 10:30 for a live set on the radio to ring in the New Year!

–Woody’s Roadhouse WITH WOODROW ON THE RADIO! (1-6AM)