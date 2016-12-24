6-8am: American Routes With Nick Spitzer

A Sonic Season of Light and Evergreens

For Solstice to Christmas and Chanukah to Kwanzaa weâ€™ll spin tunes and tales of of holidays and holy days that bring light to the darkness and greenery to the blues.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

–CHRISTMAS EVE MORNING W/Mark Murdock (9am-noon)

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED” (Noon-4pm)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

— RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke Meyer (4-7pm)

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–LITTLE STEVENS UNDERGROUND GARAGE CHRISTMAS (7-9pm)

It’s our favorite time of year in the Underground Garage. It’s time for our annual Christmas A Go-Go show, the wildest Christmas party in town, baby.

-ROLLING STONES HOUR (9-10PM)

–BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS (10pm-12am)

Holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS WITH WOODROW ON THE RADIO! (12-6AM)

From Otis Redding to Bob Wills, Woody will be spinning the Christmas platters that matter!