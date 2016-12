6-8am: American Routes With Nick Spitzer

A Sonic Season of Light and Evergreens

For Solstice to Christmas and Chanukah to Kwanzaa we’ll spin tunes and tales of of holidays and holy days that bring light to the darkness and greenery to the blues.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

–CHRISTMAS EVE MORNING W/Mark Murdock (9am-noon)

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED” (Noon-4pm)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

— RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke Meyer (4-7pm)

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–LITTLE STEVENS UNDERGROUND GARAGE CHRISTMAS (7-9pm)

It’s our favorite time of year in the Underground Garage. It’s time for our annual Christmas A Go-Go show, the wildest Christmas party in town, baby.

-ROLLING STONES HOUR (9-10PM)

–BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS (10pm-12am)

Holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS WITH WOODROW ON THE RADIO! (12-6AM)

From Otis Redding to Bob Wills, Woody will be spinning the Christmas platters that matter!