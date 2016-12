You remember The Romantics. “What I Like About You” and “Talking In Your Sleep” were everywhere throughout the 80s, and have endured on TV, film, and in commercials. In fact, it’s those commercials that keep frontman Wally Palmer busy these days, along with touring both here and abroad. I gave him a ring to get the ins and outs of a band who may be time stamped, but under no circumstances have stopped. In fact, there’s even new music on the way.