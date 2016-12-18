6am-8am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

8am-10am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan

Pianist Pete Peterson will be Danny’s guest to discuss the upcoming “A Charlie Brown Christmas” that he, Danny Kiley and Bruce Morrow will perform at Lola at Butchertown Grocery on December 20, 21 & 22nd.

10am-11am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera

11am-12pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto

12pm-1pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

1pm-3pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

3pm-5pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

A locally produced reggae show that features more than just Marley!

5pm-8pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

8pm-11pm: Sunday Bluegrass With Berk Bryant

Old time bluegrass and country music at its finest!

11pm-12am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans

12am-4am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.