6am-8am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

–A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS (8am-3pm)

Join WFPK jazz hosts Danny O’Bryan, John LaBarbera, Dick Sisto and Matt Anthony for holiday jazz greats old, new and in-between!

–WORLD FORCE REGGAE CHRISTMAS (3-5pm)

Christmas edition with Ibuka and Benny!

— ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY WITH MICHAEL YOUNG (5 – 8pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

— SUNDAY NIGHT BLUEGRASS WITH Bob Mitchell (8-11pm)

Bob sits in for Berk to host A Bluegrass Christmas Special!

11pm-12am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans

12am-4am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.