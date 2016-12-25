6am-8am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha
–A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS (8am-3pm)
Join WFPK jazz hosts Danny O’Bryan, John LaBarbera, Dick Sisto and Matt Anthony for holiday jazz greats old, new and in-between!
–WORLD FORCE REGGAE CHRISTMAS (3-5pm)
Christmas edition with Ibuka and Benny!
— ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY WITH MICHAEL YOUNG (5 – 8pm)
Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.
— SUNDAY NIGHT BLUEGRASS WITH Bob Mitchell (8-11pm)
Bob sits in for Berk to host A Bluegrass Christmas Special!
11pm-12am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans
12am-4am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.