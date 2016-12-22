6-9am – Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Stacy Owen

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye

On this Vintage Cafe, we revisit a session recorded around the time of Father John Misty’s first release after leaving Fleet Foxes.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular 2016

It’s time for the 2016 Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular! Each year, Jim and Greg are joined by holiday music collector Andy Cirzan who shares a mix of rare Christmas records scavenged from dusty record bins around the world.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.