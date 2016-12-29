6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – A brief interview and conversation with special guests. Today, listen for Teenage Fanclub.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – 1200 (Album Release show on Jan. 14 at The Bomhard Theatre)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/David Dye

David Dye wraps up World Cafe’s best of 2016, revisiting sessions from this year with Iggy Pop and Darlingside.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Mekons & Opinions on Dawn Richard

Formed in 1977 in the original British punk wave, The Mekons are still going strong nearly four decades later. The band joins Jim and Greg in the studio to demonstrate its eclectic blend of country, folk, and punk rock. Plus, a review of the new album from R&B singer Dawn Richard.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.