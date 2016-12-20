TUESDAY FEATURED ARTIST: Leonard Cohen in honor of The Louisville Tribute to Leonard at Headliners this Friday!

6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kevin Yazell

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – a short interview with special guests.

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Doyle Bramhall II’s latest release, Rich Man, is the product of his global music explorations, which mingle with his American blues roots.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. Get into the holiday spirit with us here at eTown as we dig into our archives to pull out an assortment some of the best holiday performances that have occurred on the eTown stage over our 25-year history. It’s a very special holiday-themed edition of eTown this week, perfect for setting the mood of the season whether you’re listening in the car, podcasting, or gathering around the radio at home. Be sure to tune in!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

