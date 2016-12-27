TUESDAY FEATURED ARTIST: Surf rocker Dick Dale in honor of our Tiki Surf Party for New Year’s Eve at Headliners this Saturday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – a short interview with special guests. Today, listen for Trashcan Sinatras.

3-6pm: Mel Fisher

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Some of the standout World Cafe sessions of 2016 are revisited this week, and today, we’ll hear from Ray LaMontagne.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. eTown returns to our favorite outdoor musical venue in the world – Red Rocks Amphitheater for part one of our two-part musical expedition at one of the most beautiful places to hear music on the planet. In this week’s portion, we take the stage with our friend Gregory Alan Isakov to hear his musical storytelling on a whole new level with some backup help from The Ghost Orchestra. We’ll also hear music from Indie-Folk duo (and identical twins) Shook Twins, plus we’ll check in with a previous eChievement Award winner from Knoxville, Tennessee, to see how things have progressed with his efforts since he was last on the show.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.