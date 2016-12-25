Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



How better to get ready for our Tiki Surf Party for New Years Eve this Saturday at Headliners than with the music from the “KING of the Surf Guitar”, Dick Dale! The man defined the “surf sound” in the late 1950’s after becoming an avid surfer. The left-handed guitarist wanted to find a way mimic the surging sounds and feelings of the sport and the ocean on his guitar via his instrumental tunes. He inspired many guitarist with his distinctive style, most notably, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eddie Van Halen.

Dick Dale wasn’t nicknamed “King of the Surf Guitar” for nothing: he pretty much invented the style single-handedly, and no matter who copied or expanded upon his blueprint, he remained the fieriest, most technically gifted musician the genre ever produced.- AllMusic

