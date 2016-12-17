Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



2016 has taken quite a few great artists away from us, including the legendary poet and songwriter Leonard Cohen at the age of 82. While we have lost one of music’s most revered and prolific visionaries, we are left with the incredible amount of music that he has created over a career that spans more than 60 years. This Tuesday we pay tribute to this amazing musician as Leonard Cohen is our Tuesday Featured Artist.

Please join us at Headliners Music Hall on Friday 12/23 to celebrate the life and music of the one and only Leonard Cohen. WFPK is proud to present this Tribute Concert featuring Joan Shelley, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning and special guests. All proceeds from this special event will go directly to Kentuckians for the Commonwealth!

“One of the most fascinating and enigmatic — if not the most successful — singer/songwriters of the late ’60s, Leonard Cohen retained an audience across six decades of music-making, interrupted by various digressions into personal and creative exploration, all of which have only added to the mystique surrounding him.” – AllMusic

For more information: Official Site | Facebook | AllMusic