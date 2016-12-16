It’s almost time for WFPK’s Top 100 Albums of 2016 countdown! You’re the one hearing the songs, getting inspired, seeing the shows, buying the albums. So we’re giving the vote to YOU.

Help us decide the Top 100 by choosing your top FIVE. We’ll tally up all of the votes at the end of the month and play the results all day long on Dec. 31, 100 all the way down to number 1, concluding right before Relics with Duke Meyer! Then tune in for the live broadcast of our New Year’s Eve Bash from Headliners Music Hall at 9pm.

Speaking of, some lucky voter will win 2 tickets to the New Year’s Eve Bash, and a giant swag bag of CD’s, vinyl, books, and posters. Now that’s a great way to ring in the new year!

So vote now!

You can only vote for 5, so choose carefully. Thanks for helping us assemble the best albums of the year!

Your email address is your entry for the grand prize, so just like Santa’s list, you better check it twice before you submit your vote.

Pick your Top Albums of 2016 1200 – Symphony I

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here

A. Mason – Blues For Your Grass

Adele – 25

Adia Victoria – Beyond The Bloodhounds

Adventure – The Recent Future

Ages and Ages – Something To Ruin

Amanda Shires – My Piece of Land

Amos Lee – Spirit

Andrew Bird – Are You Serious

Angel Olsen – My Woman

Animal Collective – Painting With

The Avett Brothers – True Sadness

Badbadnotgood – IV

Band of Horses – Why Are You OK

Basia Bulat – Good Advice

Bat For Lashes – The Bride

Bear’s Den – Red Earth and Pouring Rain

Ben Harper – Call It What It Is

Ben Sollee – Infowars

Beth Orton – Kidsticks

Beyonce – Lemonade

Billy Bragg & Joe Henry – Shine A Light

Billy Nelson – Watersports

BJ Barham – Rockingham

Black Birds of Paradise – Terror Bird

Blkkathy – Lemon

Bob Mould – Patch the Sky

Bombino – Azel

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

Bonnie Bishop – Ain’t Who I Was

Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

Brenda – Nightschool

Brett Dennen – Por Favor

Brooks Ritter – Stereo of Steel

C2 & The Brothers Reed – Weigh Station Tour: Exit B

Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial

Carl Broemel – 4th of July

Case/Lang/Veirs – S/T

Cassius – Ibifornia

Caveman – Otero War

Chairlift – Moth

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

Charles Bradley – Changes

Christine and the Queens – Human Ceremony

The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Monolith of Phobos

Colvin & Earle – Colvin & Earle

Corinne Bailey Rae – The Heart Speaks In Whispers

Curio Key Club – Curio Key Club

Damien Jurado – Visions of Us on the Land

The Dandy Warhols – Distortland

Dave Moisan – Heavyweight

David Bowie – Black Star

Dawes – We’re All Going To Die

Dawn Landes – Desert Songs

De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody

Devendera Banhart – Ape In Pink Marble

DIIV – Is The Is Are

Dinosaur Jr – Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

Dr Dog – Psychedelic Swamp

Drive-By Truckers – American Band

Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes – PersonA

Eliot Sumner – Information

Eric Clapton – I Still Do

The Family Secret – Death Do Us Part

Fantastic Negrito – The Last Days of Oakland

The Fervor – Nightfall In the Kali Yuga

Field Music – Commontime

Flock of Dimes – If You See Me, Say Yes

Frank Ocean – Blonde

Freakwater – Scheherazade

Frederick The Younger – Warm Front

French Horn Rebellion – Classically Trained

Frightened Rabbit – Painting of a Panic Attack

Gabe Dixon – Turns To Gold

Gallant – Ology

Garbage – Strange Little Birds

Glass Animals – How To Be A Human Being

Goldtone – Transmission

Green Day – Revolution Radio

The Growlers – City Club

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

Hayes Carll – Lovers and Leavers

The Head and The Heart – Signs of Light

Heron Oblivion – Heron Oblivion

Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee

Hope Sandoval – Until the Hunter

Hot Hot Heat – Hot Hot Heat

House Ghost – Singles Night

The Howling Tongues – Boo Hiss

The I Don’t Cares – Wild Stab

Idiot Glee – Idiot Glee

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Jack Garratt – Phase

Jake Bugg – On My One

James – Girl At the End of the World

James Blake – The Colour In Anything

The James Hunter Six – Hold On!

James Vincent McMorrow – We Move

Jamie Lidell – Building a Beginning

Jason Collett – Song and Dance Man

The Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust

Jeff Beck – Loud Hailer

Jim James – Eternally Even

Jimmy Eat World – Integrity Blues

John Doe – The Westerner

John Paul White – Beluah

John Prine – For Better, Or Worse

Joseph Arthur – The Family

The Joy Formidable – Hitch

The Julie Ruin – Hit Reset

Justin Paul Lewis – Every Little Thing

Kaleidico – Zoetic B-Sides

Kaleo – A/B

Kanye West – Life of Pablo

Karl Blau – Introducing…

The Kills – Ash & Ice

King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity

King Mud – Victory Motel Sessions

Kings of Leon – WALLS

Knox Brown – Searching

KT Tunstall – KIN

Kula Shaker – K 2.0

Lake Street Dive – Side Pony

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Lera Lynn – Resistor

Lissie – My Wild West

LoLo – In Loving Memory Of…

The London Suede – Night Thoughts

Lucinda Williams – The Ghost of Highway 20

Lucius – Good Grief

Lucy Dacus – No Burden

The Lumineers – Cleopatra

M Ward – More Rain

Margaret Glaspy – Emotions and Math

Matthew Logan Vasquez – Solicitor Returns

Meanmotorscooter – Dreamz

Michael Kiwanuka – Love and Hate

Mike Doughty – The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns

The Monkees – Good Times

Mudcrutch – 2

Muddy Magnolias – Broken People

Mumford & Sons – Johannesburg

Murals – Violet City Lantern

Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are

Nellie Pearl – Lonesome No More

Nice As Fuck (NAF) – Nice As F**K

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree

Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters – Midwest Heart / Southern Blues

Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice

Norah Jones – Daybreak

OJR – Nashville Demos

OnTheUp&Up – This One Time…

Otis Junior & Dr Dundiff – 1Moment2Another

Parquet Courts – Human Performance

The Pass – Canyons

Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger

Paul-John – Medicine’s Medicine

Pete Yorn – Arranging Time

Phish – Big Boat

Phorensicz – Novelty Gone

Pixies – Head Carrier

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Pretenders – Alone

Quilt – Plaza

Rachael Yamagata – Tightrope Walker

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Ray Lamontagne – Orobouros

Regina Spektor – Remember Us To Life

Richard Ashcroft – These People

River Whyless – We All The Light

RJD2 – Dame Fortune

RNDM – Ghost Riding

Rob Crow’s Gloomy Place – You’re Doomed. Be Nice.

Robert Ellis – Robert Ellis

The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome

Ryley Walker – Golden Sings That Have Been Sung

The Saint Johns – Dead of Night

Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter For Fire

Sam Bush – Storyman

San Fermin – Jackrabbit

Santigold – 99 Cents

School of Seven Bells – SVIIB

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – Ms. Sharon Jones Soundtrack

Shearwater – Jet Plane and Oxbow

Shovels & Rope – Little Seeds

Silver Spoons – Reset

Six Bells – A Little Bit Forever

Solange – A Seat at the Table

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Sea of Noise

Stephen Couch & The Betweeners – Guilty Pleasure

Sting – 57th & 9th

The Strokes – Future Present Past

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Life

Switchfoot – Where The Light Shines Through

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By

Teenage Fanclub – Here

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive

Tiny Tiny – Better Parts

Todd Snider – Eastside Bulldog

Tommy Womack – Namaste

Trashcan Sinatras – Wild Pendulum

Travis Barnes – On The Way

Twin Limb – Haplo

Umphrey’s McGee – Zonkey

Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing

Vandaveer – The Wild Mercury

Villebillies – Holy Water

Violent Femmes – We Can Do Anything

Walter Martin – Arts & Leisure

Warpaint – Heads Up

Warren Byrom – Old Machine

White Denim – Stiff

Wilco – Schmilco

Wussy – Forever Sounds

Yael Naim – Older

Zach Longoria Project – Up Up & Away



Please double-check the list before you fill-in an “other” vote. The list is long, and it’s easy to look over your favorite album!