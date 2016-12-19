The Louisville Musician Service Coalition (LMSC) presents The 3rd Annual WARM UP Louisville!

LMSC, with the support of Genscape, will be holding a donation-based benefit for the purpose of collecting winter coats, socks, blankets, and other various winter items for those in need, living in the Louisville area. They are proudly partnering with Forgotten Louisville, My Dog Eats First, The United Way, and The Table – all in effort to WARM UP the homeless in our community, as a community. These groups work to provide vital resources directly to our homeless and those in need. Representatives will be on hand during the event to help raise awareness and provide information about how our community can be a part of their mission.

This all-ages public event will be held at Genscape: 1140 Garvin Pl, Louisville, KY 40203, on January 8, 2017, from 4-8 PM.

Admission is $10 or​ a new or gently used warm winter item(s) such as: blankets, coats, boots, socks, hats, mittens, gloves, etc…

Some specific items that are greatly needed are:

Thermals (long johns)

Small Coleman propane tanks (found in the camping sections of Department stores)

Sterno (chaffing oil)

Sleeping bags

Backpacks

Batteries (all sizes)

Wet wipes

Tents

Tarps

For Pets: Fleece pet-size blankets, pet coats or pet sweaters.

Items and money donated will go directly to those in need.

The event will feature performances by some of Louisville’s finest musicians, and singer-songwriters including:

Small Time Napoleon, Appalatin, Nick Dittmeier, Tristen Brooke, The Wildflower Chronicles, Kendra Villiger, Tim Delonjay, Jim Boklage, and John Bochan.

Last year’s event resulted in the collection of over 500 winter clothing items which were given directly to those in need in the Louisville area. It is the hope of the LMSC that no one in our community will go without protection from the winter elements.

The Louisville Musician Service Coalition’s mission is to inspire and empower service to the community through music. Every day people say “Somebody should do something about that!”. The Louisville Musician Service Coalition is taking up that cause by utilizing the artistic skills of volunteers to make an active difference in our community. Thye have a heart for people, music, and helping others. Their intent is to combine those three passions and make a difference in the lives of those in need. The focus is not to raise funds, but to raise DO-ers. Help LMSC be the

“Somebody”.

More info at louisvillemusicianservicecoalition.com and on Facebook.