The next WFPK Winter Wednesday of the season will be Jan. 18th! This free concert series takes place once a month and runs November through February at the Clifton Center.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. WFPK and Clifton Center members will receive preferred seating. Come early for the pre-concert reception to save yourself a seat, grab some eats from J. Gumbo’s and have a drink before the show! More info is available for directions and everything else you need to enjoy WFPK Winter Wednesday.

WFPK continues our long-time partnership with Yum! Brands Foundation to raise awareness for Dare to Care Food Bank. Please bring a canned good or other non-perishable item to be collected at the door!

Nicole Atkins (8:45 pm)

Ryley Walker (7:30 pm)

ABOUT WINTER WEDNESDAY

WFPK Winter Wednesday is presented by 91.9 WFPK and the Clifton Center and is first come, first seated and FREE to all. This seasons sponsors include Commonwealth Bank and Trust , Falls City Beer, Kiel Thomson Company and Sullivan University.

WFPK Winter Wednesday is held at the Clifton Center, located at 2117 Payne Street Louisville, KY 40206

Doors open at 6:00 pm. Start times are approximate.

For more information, please call 814-6500.