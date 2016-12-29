The Louisville Accord is a compilation CD of 10 songs produced by Goldsmith Studios. Each track consists of a communion of song by two Louisville musicians that have never before written together, producing a completely original piece of audio art. The first collaboration of its kind in Louisville, will be celebrated with a CD release/listening party – completely open to the public – at Copper and Kings Distillery, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 7 – 11pm. Free tours of the local distillery will be available prior to the event, as Barrels of bourbon are sonically curated to the sounds of each unique collaboration. This event is intended to fuse the artists with the audience, including behind the scenes footage of the creative writing process shown on Copper and King’s second floor art gallery, a specialty “Louisville Accord” Copper and Kings sonic bourbon infused cocktail available for purchase, and musical performances by Small Time Napoleon and Fuego Azul.

Featured pairings of The Louisville Accord include: Louisville Orchestra Conductor Teddy Abrams with ten time international bluegrass fiddle champion Michael Cleveland; Emerging leader in Arts recipient Jecorey (1200) Arthur with traditional bluegrass artist Steve Cooley; Americana folk artist Mark Heidinger (Vandaveer) with Chris Austin songwriter winner for best bluegrass song, Merlefest 2016 Aaron Biblehauser (Relic and Bibelhauser Bros.); female blues artist Sydney Sleadd with Cajun inspired multi-instrumentalist Mike Hood; female progressive rocker Kendra Villiger and multi- instrumentalist Bryce Gill (Tunesmiths), local blues legend Tyrone Cotton with Americana artist Nick Dittmeier (Nick Dittmeier and The Sawdusters); Nationally acclaimed Indie Folk experimentalist Cheyenne Marie Mize (Maiden Radio) with Americana soul artist Justin Paul Lewis; Folk artist Tory Fisher with classical/Jazz artist Carly Johnson; Funk/Soul artist JD Green (The Afrophysicists) with Indie multi- instrumentalist Alex Wright; and progressive rocker Danny Flannigan with Appalachian Folk artist Alanna Fugate.

These 10 original compositions incorporate the fusing of several music genres – from progressive rock and traditional bluegrass, to experimental indie, Appalachian Folk, Funk/Soul, classical Jazz, and Blues – all found within the diverse Louisville music scene. Everyone involved donated their time and talents to the Louisville Accord project in support of local arts. Therefore, each $10 ticket sale from the event will go directly to benefit Strive – a registered local arts and wellness education based non-profit. In addition, the first 250 tickets sold will also include a FREE Louisville Accord CD – available at the release.

For more information or a behind the scenes look, please visit The Louisville Accord Project’s Facebook page.