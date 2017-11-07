It’s time for the 5th Annual Louisville Music Awards! It’s happening this Thursday, November 9, at The Kentucky Center For The Arts‘ Bomhard Theater with a pre-show reception and party in the lobby at 6:30 with the Awards show at 8 pm. Admission is only 10.00 to see your favorite Louisville bands and artists who will be recognized for their creative achievements in Rock’n’Roll, Hip Hop/Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana/Folk, Bluegrass, to Jazz/Avant Garde and everything in-between. Our very own John Timmons will be your co-host for the evening and several of our on-air hosts will be presenters and in attendance. Show your support for this amazing and diverse music scene Louisville has to offer. We are very lucky! Here are the 2017 finalists:

AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native

Bendigo Fletcher

Joann + The Dakota

Stuart Wicke

Tyler Lance Walker Gill

BLUEGRASS ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aaron Bibelhauser

Mama Said String Band

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

Misty Mountain String Band

Relic

BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Big Poppa Stampley

Da Mudcats

Laurie Jane and The 45’s

Mississippi Adam Riggle

Tyrone Cotton

COVER BAND OF THE YEAR

Louisville Crashers

The Sheryl Rouse Band

The Winger Brothers

Thunderstruck

Tony and the Tanlines

Unlimited Show Band

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jack Harlow

James Lindsey

Metez Trice

RMLLW2LLZ

Villebillies

JAZZ/AVANT GARDE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Curio Key Club

Future Killer

Jaye Jayle

Phourist and the Photons

Sara Soltau

Small Time Napoleon

Soft Self Portraits

METAL/HARDCORE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anagnorisis

Anwar Sadat

Savage Master

Stonecutters

Tropical Trash

Wombo

POP/ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cat Casual

Cereal Glyphs

Frederick the Younger

Jaxon Lee Swain

Maximon

Quiet Hollers

White Reaper

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BRXTN

Carly Johnson

Free Soul Effect

Jenna Dean

Kori Black

Otis Jr & Dr. Dundiff

SINGER/SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Bibelhauser

Alex Wright

Andrea Davidson

Delafaye

Joan Shelley

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Big Sur” The Deloreans

“Funny Ways” Quiet Hollers

“Judy French” White Reaper

“Louisville” Tyrant ft. Kori Black

“Pusher” Wax Fang

“Wanna Shine?” James Lindsey

“Where I’ll Find You” Joan Shelley

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amen Breaks Quiet Hollers

Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native Self-Titled

Of Random Unison Free Soul Effect

Joan Shelley Self-Titled

Perpeteia Anagnorisis

Same Sky James Lindsey

World’s Best American Band White Reaper