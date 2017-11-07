It’s time for the 5th Annual Louisville Music Awards! It’s happening this Thursday, November 9, at The Kentucky Center For The Arts‘ Bomhard Theater with a pre-show reception and party in the lobby at 6:30 with the Awards show at 8 pm. Admission is only 10.00 to see your favorite Louisville bands and artists who will be recognized for their creative achievements in Rock’n’Roll, Hip Hop/Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana/Folk, Bluegrass, to Jazz/Avant Garde and everything in-between. Our very own John Timmons will be your co-host for the evening and several of our on-air hosts will be presenters and in attendance. Show your support for this amazing and diverse music scene Louisville has to offer. We are very lucky! Here are the 2017 finalists:
AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native
Bendigo Fletcher
Joann + The Dakota
Stuart Wicke
Tyler Lance Walker Gill
BLUEGRASS ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aaron Bibelhauser
Mama Said String Band
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
Misty Mountain String Band
Relic
BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Big Poppa Stampley
Da Mudcats
Laurie Jane and The 45’s
Mississippi Adam Riggle
Tyrone Cotton
COVER BAND OF THE YEAR
Louisville Crashers
The Sheryl Rouse Band
The Winger Brothers
Thunderstruck
Tony and the Tanlines
Unlimited Show Band
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jack Harlow
James Lindsey
Metez Trice
RMLLW2LLZ
Villebillies
JAZZ/AVANT GARDE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Curio Key Club
Future Killer
Jaye Jayle
Phourist and the Photons
Sara Soltau
Small Time Napoleon
Soft Self Portraits
METAL/HARDCORE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anagnorisis
Anwar Sadat
Savage Master
Stonecutters
Tropical Trash
Wombo
POP/ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cat Casual
Cereal Glyphs
Frederick the Younger
Jaxon Lee Swain
Maximon
Quiet Hollers
White Reaper
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BRXTN
Carly Johnson
Free Soul Effect
Jenna Dean
Kori Black
Otis Jr & Dr. Dundiff
SINGER/SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Aaron Bibelhauser
Alex Wright
Andrea Davidson
Delafaye
Joan Shelley
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Big Sur” The Deloreans
“Funny Ways” Quiet Hollers
“Judy French” White Reaper
“Louisville” Tyrant ft. Kori Black
“Pusher” Wax Fang
“Wanna Shine?” James Lindsey
“Where I’ll Find You” Joan Shelley
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Amen Breaks Quiet Hollers
Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native Self-Titled
Of Random Unison Free Soul Effect
Joan Shelley Self-Titled
Perpeteia Anagnorisis
Same Sky James Lindsey
World’s Best American Band White Reaper