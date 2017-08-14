We were searching through the archives when we discovered that a 2010 interview that Kyle Meredith had conducted with Adele had vanished from the internet. The fun thing about listening to it now is realizing that this was taped right after “Rolling In The Deep” was released, just a few months before she would become the mega-star that we know now. That would happen thanks to the single, “Someone Like You,” which was co-written with Dan Wilson who just released his own version on our Album of the Month.

So head back to 2010 with the knowledge of what happened next. It’s pretty fun.