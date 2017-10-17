Adrian Belew thought he was just going to Italy to do some guest guitar work for his buddy Stuart Copeland, drummer for The Police, for a new project he was working on. Copeland had a different idea in mind, which was to rope him in all the way to form a band. The result is Gizmodrome, which just released their self-titled debut. Belew spoke with Kyle Meredith about the writing and recording, as well as his involvement with David Bowie and Frank Zappa boxed sets and tributes.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Summer’s Coming” below!