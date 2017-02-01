A timely film and heart-stirring celebration of the complexities of women, family and the connections we search for our whole lives, 20th Century Women follows 50-something single mother Annette Bening as she raises her adolescent son with the help of two younger women in 1979. MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE: 20th CENTURY WOMEN reflects the film’s time period with songs from artists who helped define that era of cultural change and rebellion, including Talking Heads, David Bowie, Devo and Buzzcocks. The soundtrack is also peppered with music from the Thirties and Forties, reflecting the important role scenes from Hollywood classics play in the movie. “Music is part of the culture of each character. It’s part of their history, and it’s also, really, a part of their storytelling,” notes the film’s director Mike Mills, and in 20th CENTURY WOMEN the music is both eloquent and exciting.

