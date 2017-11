“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Cheap Trick on the stereo“. Just in time for the holidays, Cheap Trick Christmas Christmas delivers a sleigh full of rock’n’roll classics and festive favorites by Slade, Chuck Berry, The Ramones, The Kinks, Wizzard and others as well as 3 newly-penned offerings like joyous lead track “Merry Christmas Darlings”. Santa says, “Let’s ROCK!”.

