After playing in Trip Shakespeare and fronting Semisonic in the ’90s, Dan Wilson largely began to focus on songwriting for other people, co-writing hits like Adele’s “Someone Like You” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Not Ready To Make Nice” along with tunes by Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Weezer, Spoon, Andrew Bird, John Legend, Phantogram, Pink, Nas, Jason Mraz, the Bravery, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, and most recently the alt alternative artist Halsey. With his new album Re-Covered, Dan reinterprets a few of the many hits he’s written for others.

More information: Dan Wilson Official Facebook Twitter Album Credits