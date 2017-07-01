As founding member of Uncle Tupelo and Wilco, his numerous side projects, solo work and in-demand producer, Jeff Tweedy has been one busy man. Given his decades of making music, maybe it was long overdue for Jeff to look back. Together At Last is the first in a proposed series where songs from the Wilco, Loose Fur and Golden Smog catalogs are given an intimate treatment; just Tweedy’s voice and an acoustic guitar. Together At Last is our Album of the Month.

