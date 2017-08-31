It’s been worth the wait. The making of Neil Young‘s Hitchhiker sounds like something from a book about rock’n’roll history. It is. Young, with only a guitar and a harmonica in tow, showed up at Malibu, Florida’s Indigo Studios on August 11, 1976, and recorded the whole thing then and there. Until now, the recordings have been sitting in Neil’s archive vault. 41 years later, the project finally sees the light of day, and we’re happy to share it with you as our Album of the Month!

