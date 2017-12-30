Busted Jukebox is the umbrella term Shovels & Rope use for the covers they record with their friends. Just two years after its predecessor, Busted Jukebox, Vol. 2 finds the duo relying on old college rock favorites, peppering in tributes to Leonard Cohen and Chuck Berry amidst a Willie Nelson staple (“Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” sung with John Moreland), a left-field Sigur Rós interpretation (“Untitled 1,” with Matthew Logan Vasquez), and a Shovels & Rope original originally performed by its co-writer, Bill Carson, and now sung by Brandi Carlile. By and large, these versions veer toward the slow and spooky, a gritty and grim destination. The versions of the Clash‘s “Death or Glory” and Faith No More‘s “Epic” are so welcome toward the end: Hayes Carll sings the former with abandon and Lera Lynn turns the latter into something slinky and seductive.
