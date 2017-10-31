They defined the Memphis Sound. The iconic Stax Records is celebrating its 60th Anniversary, and we are joining in! Stax is critical in American music history as it’s one of the most popular soul music record labels of all time – second only to Motown in sales and influence, but first in gritty, raw, stripped-down soul music. The Memphis-based label released more than 800 singles and nearly 300 LPs, winning eight GRAMMY® Awards, plus an Academy Award along the way. The label placed more than 167 hit songs in the Top 100 pop charts, and a staggering 243 hits in the Top 100 R&B charts.

More information: Stax Records Official Facebook Twitter

LISTEN BELOW: