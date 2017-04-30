With her 2007 album The Story, Brandi Carlile shared timeless tales that spoke of longing, loneliness and hope. That successful album gained Carlile a new audience and remains a fan favorite today. Our Album of the Month, Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years Of The Story, returns to that breakthrough album and surrenders the spotlight to 14 Carlile fans who happen to be some of contemporary music’s most revered stars. Dolly Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers, Margo Price, Jim James, and more offer a new interpretation of her classic album, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit War Child UK, an organization that support children whose families, communities and schools have been impacted by war.

