Music plays a crucial narrative role in the new Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary film series The Vietnam War. The soundtrack features more than 120 iconic popular songs that define the era, including tracks from The Beatles; Rolling Stones; Bob Dylan; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; The Jimi Hendrix Experience; Simon & Garfunkel; Big Brother & The Holding Company (feat Janis Joplin); B.B. King; Creedence Clearwater Revival; Barry McGuire; Buffalo Springfield; The Byrds; Otis Redding; Santana; Marvin Gaye; Ray Charles; Nina Simone; The Temptations; Booker T. and the M.G.s; Pete Seeger and more. The series also features new, original music written and recorded by Academy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as well as new music arranged and performed by Grammy Award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble. This collection of songs speaks to the power of the music of that time, so indelibly linked to our collective memories of the Vietnam era.

