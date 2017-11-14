While it may seem like Alex Lahey came out of nowhere, the Australian songwriter has been hard at work for a handful of years now. That work has paid off with the success of her just-released I Love You Like A Brother LP, a blast of rock, pop, and indie that’s a solid listen from start to end. Lahey spoke with Kyle Meredith about how she got to this point, stories behind her songs, and Australia’s marriage law debate.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Every Day’s The Weekend” below!