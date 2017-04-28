It’s been 3 years since the last album from Louisville singer/song-crafter Alex Wright. That record, Starlight Navigator, not only wowed us, it also garnered him Best Singer-Songwriter from the Louisville Music Awards 2014. We’ve been hungry for more ever since. Alex did give us a taste of what’s to come last year with the fantastic tune Church, and now he’s delivered yet another gem from What Is Real, his upcoming album due in June. Feel Alright ,his latest single, does indeed make us feel alright!

About What Is Real, Alex says: “The album is made is time of transition for me and feels like entire world. After the last album, I had a period of no muse and feeling like there was perhaps nothing left. These songs were slowly made while I worked through that process. It was in large part due to the friends who played and helped on this project that got through the other side. I wanted to challenge myself to recording the majority of the album in my own studio at home, as well as producing on my own and try to stretch my boundaries. I feel good about the outcome. I think like a lot of us I’m rattled by the thought that truth is illusive in public discourse and the news and facts are now subject to spin to suit the needs of a specific point of view. Leaves me feeling like I’m walking a sloping floor most of the time. What is Real is about a character with dementia where reality comes and goes. Seemed like a fitting example of my bigger feelings and thus the title.”