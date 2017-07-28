You know what they say, you can’t rush perfection, though we’ve been wishing for more since the first listen of their 2014 debut. But after months of anticipation and teasers, the sophomore release from indie-pop group Alvvays is finally approaching. “Dreams Tonite,” the second single from Antisocialites is everything you could want from the Canadian four-piece; soothing, dreamy melodies accompanied with inspiring lyrics. Mark September 8th on your calendar for the full drop.