Alvvays release their sophomore LP, Antisocialites, on Sept 8. It was a record that saw Molly Rankin exile herself to a small island in Canada for a bit, resulting in an excellent followup that loosely tells of a relationship arch. Rankin spoke with Kyle Meredith about the record, favorite punk bands, and Norman Blake of Teenage Fanclub.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “In Undertow” below!