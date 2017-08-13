With their upcoming sophomore release Antisocialites (9/8), Canadian indie pop darlings Alvvays dive back into the deep-end of reckless romance and altered dates. Ice cream truck jangle collides with prismatic noise pop while Molly Rankin’s wit is refracted through crystalline surf counterpoint. We’ve been looking forward to new music since their 2014 debut, and the first single “In Undertow” hooks you with its dreamy melody The song’s shoegazey warmth and Molly’s candid, openhearted vocals (“What’s left for you and me? / I ask that question rhetorically”) are a welcome return. Test the waters with the lead single In Undertow, and grab it while you can, it’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download IN UNDERTOW by ALVVAYS