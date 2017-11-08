Emily Hagedorn is the Yelp Louisville Community Director and one of the organizers for this year’s Art In Action and sent us information about this exciting event happening on November 16th:

From Louisville’s ground-breaking culinary scene to its Possibility City spirit,

creativity is intrinsic to what makes the Derby City so weird and wonderful. So let’s revel in it!

Yelp will host Yelp’s​ ​Art​ ​in​ ​Action​ ​2017​ from 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Kentucky Center for thePerforming Arts.

This fourth annual, signature event will feature innovative eats, exquisite drinks, artistic exhibitions and captivating performances from more than 50 of Louisville and the region’s most creative businesses, nonprofits and groups. It transforms Yelp’s purpose of connecting people with great local businesses into an action-packed evening. This event grew in attendees and sponsors throughout its first three years, and this year will be our

largest event yet. Highlights include performances by Louisville Orchestra’s Teddy Abrams and friends, Kentucky Opera, CirqueLouis, Acting Against Cancer, Louisville band Beware The Images, spoken word artist Brandon “B. Shatter” Harrison and members of Pati Kele Drum Ensemble, among others. The event will also include live art, interactive experiences, virtual reality demonstrations and one-night-only food and drinks.

The 21+ event is free to attend, with a confirmed RSVP via Yelp. All food and activities are free, and drink samples will be provided by Yelp. This event is a major fundraiser for our venue and main nonprofit sponsor, The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. A suggested $20 donation will be requested at the door, and 100 percent of donations will go to the nonprofit, which leads and enriches the artistic, educational and economic vitality of the region by providing unparalleled programming, cultural events and community outreach.

The Kentucky Center’s nationally recognized Education and Community Arts programs include Arts in Healing, ArtsReach, School Programs and the Governor’s School for the Arts. The Center served more than 25,000 patrons in 2015-2016 alone through its Education and Community Arts mission. More than 10,000 youths benefited from hands-on arts instruction, performance opportunities and ticket subsidies. Its various outreach programs reached 113 counties across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

What:​ ​Yelp’s Art in Action 2017, a free celebration of the the creativity of Louisville and beyond. RSVPing via the Yelp event listing is required.

When:​ 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

Who:​ ​Anyone with a Yelp account — which is free, fast and easy to set up — can RSVP. You can sign up for Yelp here: yelp.com/signup. This event is strictly 21+.

Where:​ The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, 501 W. Main St.

