The Barr Brothers third album, the just released Queens of the Breakers, is arguably their best yet; A great combination of rock, blues, and trance in the styles of John Cale and Mississippi Fred McDowell. Kyle Meredith spoke with Brad Barr about the making of the record, fatherhood, and if there was any influence on his writing from world events.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Queens of the Breakers” below!