Baskery, the trio of Swedish sisters, decided to play with their sound after three records in the roots world. Not only getting out of their comfort zone aurally, but also physically, the sisters headed for Los Angeles, grabbed a producer best known for his work with Kanye West, and found a sound explosion within. Greta Bondesson spoke with Kyle Meredith about the three songs that are currently out, and the work going into the next LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Cheerless Leaders” below!