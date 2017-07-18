A good cover is never an easy feat. A good cover album? Well, that seems to be in a world of its own. While normally uncommon, we’ve seen a few cover albums in the last several years, many of which have been received very well, especially Ryan Adam’s 1989. Death Cab for Cutie’s own Benjamin Gibbard has taken on that challenge and set his sights on Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque. Gibbard offers a more stripped down version of the song, adding a whole 2 minutes to the original track time, offering a little more dream to this pop than noise. We also get an animated video featuring moving artwork. Look for the full on July 28th.