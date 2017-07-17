Big Thief broke out last year with their debut album, Masterpiece, garnering tons of critical praise in the process. Now only a year later, the four piece have produced a quick followup called Capacity that’s as beautiful as it is emotionally bare. Kyle Meredith caught up with the band during Forecastle while the band grabbed some lunch to talk about life on the road and together, and what went into the making of one of the year’s best records.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Shark Smile” below!