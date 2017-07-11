With a solo career nearing 35 years and 12 studio albums under his belt- not to mention the multitudes of live albums and collaborations- Billy Bragg has been riding pretty high in the world of music and activism. Inspired by Francisco Goya’s dark romanticism painting “The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters,” Bragg strikes once again with his classic folk style and pulls no punches with his political message. “The Sleep of Reason” is available on iTunes and is accompanied by a lyric video including the painting that inspired the song, and is the first in a series of songs to be released this summer leading to Bragg’s Bridges Not Walls Tour This Fall.