After recording and scrapping a new record for his latest version of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan teamed up with producer Rick Rubin for a solo record, recently released under his whole name, William Patrick Corgan, called Ogilala. Corgan spoke with Kyle Meredith about the sessions, those Pumpkins rumors, fatherhood, the world at large, and missing music after being part of the wrestling and tea shop worlds.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Aeronaut” below!