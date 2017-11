Eric Earley had been looking back at his 20s for inspiration for a new batch of songs, so it makes sense why the new Blitzen Trapper LP is called Wild and Reckless. Kyle Meredith spoke with Earley about what drew him back, the characters that surrounded him in that time, and how the album has ties to a stage production and the band’s breakthrough LP, Furr.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Rebel” below!