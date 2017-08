Eric Pulido was in the middle of a break with his band Midlake when the inspiration hit to reach out to some of his artist friends to start a new band, as he calls it “a poor, poor man’s Traveling Wilburys.” Pulido spoke with Kyle Meredith about what it took to put the band together, and inspirations behind the songs “Real Love” and “Restart,” as well as his plans for Volume 2.