Broken Social Scene, the Canadian supergroup featuring Kevin Drew, Brendan Canning, and members of Feist, Stars, Metric, and many others, have been understandably scattered for the past seven years as they all did their own projects. But with the crew finally back together, the name of the game is friendship and togetherness, themes that come across in full force on the new LP, Hug of Thunder. Kevin Drew spoke with Kyle Meredith about getting the gang back together, playing Manchester with Johnny Marr the day after the attack, and the story behind their single “Skyline.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Skyline” below!