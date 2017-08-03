Nashville’s Bully has stayed pretty busy since the release of their debut LP Feels Like put them on the national scene. After extensive touring, the band went straight to writing music for their sophomore release. The forthcoming LP, Losing shows an expanse in maturity for the group’s sound both in structure and singer’s Bognanno’s voice. “Feel the Same” offers a punk edge to the band’s 90’s alt-rock sound, with hints of Sonic Youth to the Nirvana hallmarks. Losing arrives October 20th.