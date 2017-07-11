Forecastle 2017 is right around the corner. We’re celebrating with 40 Days of Forecastle, covering the festival from all angles — playlists, artist interviews, city guides, behind-the-scenes stories, and a whole lot more. WFPK’s 40 Days of Forecastle is made possible by Kiel Thomson Company and Spalding University.

It seems like just yesterday that we were hooting and hollering over the first new single by Cage the Elephant, the cover of Wreckless Eric’s “Whole Wide World”. Armed with their touring orchestra, Cage the Elephant has released the first song they will be re-hashing for their upcoming album Unpeeled, a collection that will feature 18 songs from past releases as well as three covers, recorded live with a string quartet and additional percussion. The LP arrives July 28th, and you can also catch Cage the Elephant at Forecastle this Friday!