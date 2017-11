While we may know her from her work with Nouvelle Vague here in the US, Camille Dalmais is one of France’s most successful artists. Her latest record, Oui, finds her shape shifting once again, using pulse and drum patterns as the base, and showcasing her amazing talent at wordplay. Camille spoke with Kyle Meredith about the ideas and concepts behind the LP, the area she recorded it in, and the story behind the single “Seeds”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Seeds” below!