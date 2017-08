After sharing the song on their Bandcamp for one exclusive day in support of the Transgender Law Center fund, Car Seat Headrest have officially offered up their new single “War is Coming” to the world. While being a moody, yet inspiring tune with a brilliant performance by Andrew Katz on drums, it’s message speaks volumes. “This is a song about not murdering people” explains Will Toledo.

War Is Coming (If You Want It) by Car Seat Headrest